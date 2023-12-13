You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Medellin
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
Junior vs. Medellin
The Barranquilla team arrives with a 3-2 advantage into the second leg of the grand final.
Independiente Medellín receives Junior de Barranquilla in the second leg of the grand final of the 2023-II League, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. The visitors are on top after winning 3-2 on Sunday at their stadium.
To get the tenth star, Junior just needs to win or draw. Medellín has to win by two or more goals to win its seventh League title. If DIM wins by one goal, there will be shots from the penalty spot.
Follow the match here:
