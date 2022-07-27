Senator chaired the largest Senate committee, does not have unanimous support from her party and scores 3% in polls

the MDB performs this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) a national convention to launch the candidacy of Simone Tebet to the presidency. The event is held at the party’s headquarters in Brasilia and is virtual.

Tebet is a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul, is 52 years old and is from Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul. The congresswoman was the first woman to chair the Senate’s largest committee, the Constitution and Justice Committee.

Watch live:

The senator faces a divided MDB. The party is far from having an internal consensus around the congresswoman. On July 18, members of the acronym of 11 Federation Units declared their support for former President Lula (PT) for the Planalto Palace still in the 1st round.

The following day, MDB leaders in 19 states ratified their support for Tebet’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. Here’s the intact (99 KB).

Even in pre-campaign, Tebet remains stagnant in voter intention polls. Tebet scored 3% in the last two rounds of PowerDate. Previously, its highest score had been 1%.