Physical education will once again be provided in secondary vocational education and at universities and colleges of higher education. However, a maximum of 75 people may be present in a class or lecture room at the same time. And the United Kingdom no longer wants to legally force people to self-isolate if they contract Covid-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. According to the newspaper, the British government wants the population to ‘live with Covid’ from now on. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

