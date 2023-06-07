Satellite images taken Tuesday afternoon by Maxar Technologies clearly show the damage to the dam in Ukraine and the flooding. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, there is no short-term safety risk for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. And Prime Minister Mark Rutte calls the destruction of the Kachovka dam in Ukraine a war crime. Read all about the war in Ukraine in our live blog.

