Live matches on TV for this Wednesday, February 9

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Radamel Falcao Garcia
Javier LizÃ³n. Eph
In action the Colombian Super League and the Copa del Rey in Spain.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 08, 2022, 10:35 PM
ESPN
2:30 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Manchester City vs. Brentford
Star +
2:30 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Norwich vs. Crystal Palace
2:20 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Tottenham vs. Southampton
4:30 pm ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Round of 16
6:30 pm Ecuadorian Soccer – Blue Explosion – Emelec vs. millionaires
8 p.m. / NHL – Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators
ESPN2
2:50 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Aston Villa vs. leeds
5 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Phase 1 – Deportivo Lara vs. Bolivar
7:15 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Phase 1 – Cesar Vallejo vs. Olympia
ESPN3
2:50 pm Italian Cup – 4th Final – Milan vs. Latium
ESPN4
7:30 p.m. NBA – Charlotte Hornets vs. chicago bulls
10 p.m. NBA – Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
DIRECTV SPORTS
3 p.m. Copa del Rey: Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis
WIN +
5:30 pm BetPla Cup: Tigres FC vs. lions
8 p.m. Super League: Cali vs. Tolima
SPORTS
February 08, 2022, 10:35 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #matches #Wednesday #February
Leave a Reply