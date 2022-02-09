Thursday, February 10, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Wednesday, February 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2022
in Sports
Radamel Falcao Garcia

Radamel Falcao Garcia

Photo:

Javier LizÃ³n. Eph

In action the Colombian Super League and the Copa del Rey in Spain.

ESPN
2:30 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Manchester City vs. Brentford

Star +
2:30 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Norwich vs. Crystal Palace
2:20 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Tottenham vs. Southampton
4:30 pm ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Round of 16
6:30 pm Ecuadorian Soccer – Blue Explosion – Emelec vs. millionaires
8 p.m. / NHL – Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

ESPN2
2:50 pm Premier League – Date #24 – Aston Villa vs. leeds
5 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Phase 1 – Deportivo Lara vs. Bolivar
7:15 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Phase 1 – Cesar Vallejo vs. Olympia

ESPN3
2:50 pm Italian Cup – 4th Final – Milan vs. Latium

ESPN4
7:30 p.m. NBA – Charlotte Hornets vs. chicago bulls
10 p.m. NBA – Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

DIRECTV SPORTS
3 p.m. Copa del Rey: Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis

WIN +
5:30 pm BetPla Cup: Tigres FC vs. lions
8 p.m. Super League: Cali vs. Tolima

