Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live matches on TV for this Tuesday, May 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz Liverpool

Liverpool plays, there is Giro d’Italia and much more.

ESPN3
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First and Second Round
12m Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First and Second Round
6 p.m. MLB – NY Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

ESPNExtra
11:50 am LaLiga – Date #36 – Valencia vs. Betis
1:30 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Selknam vs. Pro coffee growers
4 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Olympia Lions vs. Cobras Brazil XV
6:20 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Peñarol vs. Jaguars XV

ESPN2
12:50 pm LaLiga – Date #36 – Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao

ESPN
1:50 pm Premier League – Date #33 – Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Star +
9 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #4 – To be confirmed

DIRECTV SPORTS
7 a.m. Giro d’Italia. Stage 5
2:30 p.m. LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Celtic

WinSports
7:30 pm Professional Basketball Wplay League: Team Cali vs. ocelots

Win +
7:40 pm BetPlay Tournament: Real Cartagena vs. Llaneros

SPORTS

See also  Klopp: "We could have afforded to lose, but I'm not very happy ..."
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #matches #Tuesday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Live: Head of German diplomacy Annalena Baerbock visits Bucha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.