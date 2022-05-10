Live matches on TV for this Tuesday, May 10

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz Liverpool
Liverpool plays, there is Giro d’Italia and much more.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 10, 2022, 08:44 AM
ESPN3
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First and Second Round
12m Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First and Second Round
6 p.m. MLB – NY Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
ESPNExtra
11:50 am LaLiga – Date #36 – Valencia vs. Betis
1:30 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Selknam vs. Pro coffee growers
4 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Olympia Lions vs. Cobras Brazil XV
6:20 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Peñarol vs. Jaguars XV
ESPN2
12:50 pm LaLiga – Date #36 – Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao
ESPN
1:50 pm Premier League – Date #33 – Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Star +
9 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #4 – To be confirmed
DIRECTV SPORTS
7 a.m. Giro d’Italia. Stage 5
2:30 p.m. LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Celtic
WinSports
7:30 pm Professional Basketball Wplay League: Team Cali vs. ocelots
Win +
7:40 pm BetPlay Tournament: Real Cartagena vs. Llaneros
SPORTS
May 10, 2022, 08:44 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #matches #Tuesday
Leave a Reply