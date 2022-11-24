Thursday, November 24, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Thursday, November 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
Brazil vs Uruguay

Brazil celebrates against Uruguay.

Brazil celebrates against Uruguay.

Follow the action of the World Cup in Qatar.

Directv Sports
5 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs. Cameroon
11 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Portugal vs. Ghana

Directv, RCN and Caracol
8 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Uruguay vs. South Korea
2 pm World Cup in Qatar 2022: Brazil vs. Serbian

WinSports
8 pm Wplay Professional Basketball League: Titans vs. Caribbean

Star+
11:30 a.m. NFL – Bills vs. lions
3:30 p.m. NFL – Giants vs. cowboys
7:15 p.m. NFL – Patriots vs. Vikings

