Live matches on TV for this Thursday, May 12

Karim Benzemá scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea.
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea.
Tour of Italy and international football on this day.
May 11, 2022, 10:43 PM
ESPN3
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – Round of 16
12m. Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – Round of 16
Star +
12m MLB-Washington National vs. New York Mets
6:30 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #6 – To be confirmed
9 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #6 – To be confirmed
ESPN
1:30 pm Premier League – Date #22 – Tottenham vs. Arsenal
ESPN2
2:30 pm LaLiga – Date #36 – Real Madrid vs. I raised
DirecTV Sports
12 mLaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz
1 p.m. LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal
TyC Sports
3:10 pm Argentine Cup: Central Barracks vs. acassuso
6:10 pm Argentine Cup: Board vs. Sporty Moron
Win +
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Fortaleza vs. Deportivo Cali
TV snail
8:50 am Giro d’Italia, stage 6
May 11, 2022, 10:43 PM
