Friday, May 13, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Thursday, May 12

May 12, 2022
Karim Benzema

Karim Benzemá scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea.

Tour of Italy and international football on this day.

ESPN3
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – Round of 16
12m. Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – Round of 16

Star +
12m MLB-Washington National vs. New York Mets
6:30 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #6 – To be confirmed
9 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #6 – To be confirmed

ESPN
1:30 pm Premier League – Date #22 – Tottenham vs. Arsenal

ESPN2
2:30 pm LaLiga – Date #36 – Real Madrid vs. I raised

DirecTV Sports
12 mLaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz
1 p.m. LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal

TyC Sports
3:10 pm Argentine Cup: Central Barracks vs. acassuso
6:10 pm Argentine Cup: Board vs. Sporty Moron

Win +
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Fortaleza vs. Deportivo Cali

TV snail
8:50 am Giro d’Italia, stage 6

