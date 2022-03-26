Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live matches on TV for this Saturday, March 26

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

England

English celebration with the passage to the semifinal.

English celebration with the passage to the semifinal.

Colombian soccer and international friendlies, the main course.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
9 AM Friendly, Croatia vs. Slovenia
12 PM Friendly, Republic of Ireland vs. Belgium
12:30 PM Friendly, England vs. Switzerland
2:45 PM Friendly, Netherlands vs. Denmark
2:45 PM Friendly, Germany vs. Israel

ESPN2
10 AM Tennis, Miami Masters 1,000, second round.

STAR+
12 PM Formula 1, pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

WIN SPORTS, WIN SPORTS+
2 pm BetPlay League: Bucaramanga vs. Jaguars
6:10 pm BetPlay League: Union Magdalena vs. Golden Eagles

Win +
4:05 pm BetPlay League: Envigado vs. Once Caldas
8:15 pm BetPlay League: Pereira vs. Medellin

TyC Sports
5:30 pm Argentine Cup: Independent vs. North Central

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Live matches on TV for this Tuesday, March 15

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #matches #Saturday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In Nesyri: six long months of drought as a Sevilla player

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.