Live matches on TV for this Saturday, March 26

English celebration with the passage to the semifinal.
Colombian soccer and international friendlies, the main course.
March 25, 2022, 10:34 PM
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
9 AM Friendly, Croatia vs. Slovenia
12 PM Friendly, Republic of Ireland vs. Belgium
12:30 PM Friendly, England vs. Switzerland
2:45 PM Friendly, Netherlands vs. Denmark
2:45 PM Friendly, Germany vs. Israel
ESPN2
10 AM Tennis, Miami Masters 1,000, second round.
STAR+
12 PM Formula 1, pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
WIN SPORTS, WIN SPORTS+
2 pm BetPlay League: Bucaramanga vs. Jaguars
6:10 pm BetPlay League: Union Magdalena vs. Golden Eagles
Win +
4:05 pm BetPlay League: Envigado vs. Once Caldas
8:15 pm BetPlay League: Pereira vs. Medellin
TyC Sports
5:30 pm Argentine Cup: Independent vs. North Central
SPORTS
