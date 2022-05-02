Monday, May 2, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Monday, May 2

May 2, 2022
Santos Borre

Borré scored a great goal for Barcelona.

Borré scored a great goal for Barcelona.

International football and other sports on this day.

ESPN2
1:45 p.m. Series A: Atalanta vs. Salernitana.
5 am ATP Tennis: Mutua Madrid Open, first round
10 am ATP Tennis: Mutua Madrid Open, first round

ESPN3
6 p.m. Brazil: São Paulo vs. Saints.
7 p.m. MLB – Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros.

ESPN4
1:30 p.m. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

ESPNExtra
2 p.m. Spanish League: Getafe vs. Betis.
6 p.m. MLB: Toronto Blue vs. NY Yankees

WinSports+
3 pm Women’s League: America vs. Cortuluá.

WinSports
11 am Professional Basketball Wplay League: Caribbean vs. ocelots

Star +
6:30 p.m. NBA – Playoffs.

