Monday, January 31, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Monday, January 31

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2022
in Sports
Sports Tolima.

Sports Tolima.

Photo:

Dimayor – VizzorImageD

Activity in Colombian soccer.

WinSports
12:30 pm Women’s League Draw.
6 pm Colombian League: Pasto vs. Jaguars

(Also read: Confirmed: Luis Díaz arrives at Liverpool)

Win +
12:30 pm Colombian Women’s Soccer League Draw.
2 pm Promotion tournament: Orsomarso vs. Quindio
4:05 pm Promotion tournament: Bogotá vs. Boyaca Chico
8:05 pm Colombian League: Tolima vs. Magdalena Union

ESPN
3:15 p.m. French Cup: PSG vs. Nice

SPORTS

