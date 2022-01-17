Live matches on TV for this Monday, January 17

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In addition, Summer Tournament in Argentina and African Cup.
January 16, 2022, 09:36 PM
ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Italy soccer, Milan vs. Spezia
STAR+
11 a.m.: African Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia.
11 a.m.: Cape Verde vs. Cameroon.
12:30 p.m.: Italy soccer, Bologna vs. Naples.
2:45 p.m.: Fiorentina vs. Genoa.
5 pm: Uruguay football, Peñarol vs. Barracks.
7:15 p.m.: National vs. Ñublense.
7 pm: Summer Tournament, Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo.
