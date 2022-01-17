Monday, January 17, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Monday, January 17

January 17, 2022
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In addition, Summer Tournament in Argentina and African Cup.

ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Italy soccer, Milan vs. Spezia

STAR+
11 a.m.: African Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia.
11 a.m.: Cape Verde vs. Cameroon.
12:30 p.m.: Italy soccer, Bologna vs. Naples.
2:45 p.m.: Fiorentina vs. Genoa.
5 pm: Uruguay football, Peñarol vs. Barracks.
7:15 p.m.: National vs. Ñublense.
7 pm: Summer Tournament, Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo.

(Also read: Juan Fernando Quintero and Andrés Colorado: the goals of the National Team, video)

SPORTS

