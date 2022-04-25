Monday, April 25, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Monday, April 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in Sports
John William Square

Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.

Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.

Local and international football, and professional basketball on this day.

ESPN2
1:30 pm Series A – Date #34 – Sassuolo vs. Juventus

ESPN3
1:50 pm Premier League – Date #34 – Crystal Palace vs. leeds
7 p.m. MLB – Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Star +
6:30 pm NBA – Playoffs Game #5 – Teams to be confirmed

WinSports and Win+
4 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-I: Cortuluá vs. Equity

WinSports
6 pm Professional Basketball Wplay League: Cafeteros vs. vases
8:30 pm Professional Basketball Wplay League: Corsairs vs. caribbean

Win +
7:40 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-I: Boyacá Chicó vs. Royal Santander

TyC Sports
7:30 pm Argentine Professional League: Argentinos Juniors vs. Sarmiento

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

