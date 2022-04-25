Live matches on TV for this Monday, April 25

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.
Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.
Local and international football, and professional basketball on this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 24, 2022, 11:06 PM
ESPN2
1:30 pm Series A – Date #34 – Sassuolo vs. Juventus
ESPN3
1:50 pm Premier League – Date #34 – Crystal Palace vs. leeds
7 p.m. MLB – Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Star +
6:30 pm NBA – Playoffs Game #5 – Teams to be confirmed
WinSports and Win+
4 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-I: Cortuluá vs. Equity
WinSports
6 pm Professional Basketball Wplay League: Cafeteros vs. vases
8:30 pm Professional Basketball Wplay League: Corsairs vs. caribbean
Win +
7:40 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-I: Boyacá Chicó vs. Royal Santander
TyC Sports
7:30 pm Argentine Professional League: Argentinos Juniors vs. Sarmiento
SPORTS
April 24, 2022, 11:06 PM
