Live matches on TV for this Friday, January 21

Blue celebration against Junior.
Nestor Gomez / TIME
Blue celebration against Junior.
There is development of date 1 of Colombian soccer.
January 20, 2022, 11:03 PM
ESPN2
12 pm Golf – Latin American Amateur Championship 2nd Round
2:50 pm Premier League – Date #23 Watford vs. Norwich
7 and 11 pm Tennis – Australian Open Third Round
11 p.m. Tennis – Australian Open Third Round
ESPN3
7 and 11 pm Tennis – Australian Open Third Round
Star +
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arminia Bielfeld
2:30 pm Series A – Date #23 Hellas Verona vs. bologna
2:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #22 Lyon vs. St Etienne
7 pm Summer Soccer Boca Juniors vs. University of Chile
ESPN
2:50 pm LaLiga – Date #22 Spanish vs. Betis
7 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Guillermo Crocco vs. Christian Gonzalez
ESPNExtra
8 p.m. NBA – Milwaukee Bucks vs. chicago bulls
10:35 p.m. ESPN Extra – X Games
WinSports and Win+
6 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Equity
Win +
grass vs. millionaires
8:05 p.m.
SPORTS
January 20, 2022, 11:03 PM
#Live #matches #Friday #January
