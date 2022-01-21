Saturday, January 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live matches on TV for this Friday, January 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

millionaires

Blue celebration against Junior.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / TIME

Blue celebration against Junior.

There is development of date 1 of Colombian soccer.

ESPN2
12 pm Golf – Latin American Amateur Championship 2nd Round
2:50 pm Premier League – Date #23 Watford vs. Norwich
7 and 11 pm Tennis – Australian Open Third Round
11 p.m. Tennis – Australian Open Third Round

ESPN3
7 and 11 pm Tennis – Australian Open Third Round

(Also read: Cardetti: ‘In a big club like Santa Fe, the only thing is to fight for the title’)

Star +
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arminia Bielfeld
2:30 pm Series A – Date #23 Hellas Verona vs. bologna
2:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #22 Lyon vs. St Etienne
7 pm Summer Soccer Boca Juniors vs. University of Chile

ESPN
2:50 pm LaLiga – Date #22 Spanish vs. Betis
7 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Guillermo Crocco vs. Christian Gonzalez

ESPNExtra
8 p.m. NBA – Milwaukee Bucks vs. chicago bulls
10:35 p.m. ESPN Extra – X Games

WinSports and Win+
6 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Equity

Win +
grass vs. millionaires
8:05 p.m.

See also  Tirreno-Adriatico: the final sprint of San Benedetto returns

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Live #matches #Friday #January

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Which corona vaccines the Stiko recommends

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.