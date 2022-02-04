Friday, February 4, 2022
Live matches on TV for this Friday, February 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in Sports
America vs. Bucaramanga

Carlos Sierra (centre) was the great figure: he scored two goals and scored the other.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Carlos Sierra (centre) was the great figure: he scored two goals and scored the other.

In development the fourth day of the Colombian League.

ESPN3
10:50 a.m. Uefa Futsal Euro 2022
1:50 p.m. Uefa Futsal Euro 2022

Star
12:30 pm Tennis – ATP 250 Cordoba
2:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #23 Olympique Marseille vs. Angers

(Also read: Egan Bernal: good news for the cyclist after his surgery)

ESPN2
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #21 Hertha Berlin vs. Bochum
10 p.m. NBA – Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN
2:50 p.m. FA Cup – Round 4 Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough

Win +
4 pm League: Cortuluá vs. America
8 pm League: Once Caldas vs. Medellin

SPORTS

