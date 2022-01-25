Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Live matches for this Tuesday, January 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in Sports
millionaires

grass vs. Millionaires.

Colombian League, the highlight of the day.

ESPN2
3 a.m. Tennis – Australian Open Quarterfinals

ESPN3
10 a.m. Drone Racing – Episode #12
10:50 am Africa Cup of Round of 16
7 p.m. Tennis – Australian Open Quarterfinals

Star +
4 pm Summer Tournament 3 Temperley vs. Institute
7 pm Summer Soccer – Final
7:15 pm Summer Tournament 3 Cerro Largo vs. Liverpool

WinSports
4 pm League: Envigado vs. Pasture

WIN SPORTS, WIN SPORTS+
6:05 p.m. League: Santa Fe vs. Golden Eagles

Win +
8:10 p.m. League: Bucaramanga vs. millionaires

