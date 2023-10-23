Peronist candidate will contest the 2nd round against libertarian Javier Milei on November 19
Peronist candidate Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) comments this Sunday night (22.Oct.2023) on the results of the elections in Argentina. He will compete in the 2nd round against Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza).
With 94.18% of ballots counted by 10:48 pm this Sunday (October 22, 2023), Massa had 36.43% of the votes and Milei, 30.12%, according to data of the country’s National Electoral Directorate.
Here is the partial result:
- Sergio Massa (Unión por la Pátria), left: 36.43%;
- Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza), right-wing: 30.12%;
- Patricia Bullrich (Juntos por el Cambio), right-wing: 23.85%;
- Juan Schiaretti (We Hacemos por Nuestro País), left: 6.90%;
- Myriam Bregman (Izquierda Front), left: 2.67%.
Watch live:
#Live #Massa #talks #election #results #Argentina