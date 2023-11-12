Event will be held at the Faculty of Law of Buenos Aires, starting at 9pm; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

The candidates for the Presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) and Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), participate this Sunday (12.Nov.2023) in the last debate before the 2nd round of elections, scheduled for November 19th. The event will be held at the Faculty of Law of Buenos Aires, starting at 9 pm (Brasília time).

The debate will last 1h50, divided into 3 blocks. In the 1st, the first 3 thematic axes will be presented, in the 2nd, the other 3 themes. In the 3rd block, candidates will have up to 2 minutes to transmit a final message to the electorate.

The debate will be broadcast live on the channel Power360 at the YouTube.

Watch: