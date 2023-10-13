The Israeli army on Friday called on all residents of Gaza City to leave their homes. All residents must move south within 24 hours for their personal safety and that of their families, it said. The Palestinian government of Gaza calls on the population not to listen to the army’s call. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

