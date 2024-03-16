Ukrainian authorities have started mass evacuations in the northeastern Sumy region, near the Russian border. The area had been under daily fire for some time, but the attacks have now intensified, local authorities reported late Friday evening. According to them, a total of 22 villages with a total of more than 4,500 inhabitants have already been evacuated. And according to the Russian Election Commission, 27 million of the more than 114 Russians eligible to vote have already cast their votes on the first day of the three-day presidential elections. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

