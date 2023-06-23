María Corina Machado is the person who currently leads the voting intention for the primaries 2023 in Venezuelaelections that will be held on October 22 to choose the candidate who will face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections.

(You can read: María Corina Machado: the opposition leader calls on Venezuelans in Colombia)

Machado was a deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela for the state of Miranda during the period 2011-2014. She stood out there for an anti-Chavista speech and for being a fierce critic of that political project.

(We recommend: As of this Friday, Armando Benedetti ceases to be ambassador to Venezuela: what’s next?)

A few days ago, thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Valera, in the state of Trujillo, a city that in previous years was Chavista, to listen to Machado, who announced that he will register in the primary elections on October 22 and, in addition, will present his presidential candidacy on Friday, June 23. That process was advanced precisely this Friday.

(Keep reading: US envoy who went to Venezuela did not touch on the subject of Saab: what did he travel to?)

“I have made the most important decision of my life, and it is the next step for many Venezuelans to achieve the great aspiration of defeating this tyranny. Therefore, from here, from Valera, I announce that I have decided to register in the primary elections,” he said Machado in Valera.

Regarding this aspiration, EL TIEMPO spoke with the opposition leader about her projects for the elections and what is coming for Venezuela.

(Also: The shortage of gasoline in Venezuela, a crisis turned into routine)

INTERNATIONAL WRITING