A man has died following a fireworks incident in Haarlem, the police said. And even before the new year had started, the riot police had to take action in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Delft. In those cities the police were pelted with fireworks and burning bottles. The fireworks shows in Rotterdam and The Hague ultimately went ahead, despite the wind. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.

#LIVE #Man #Haarlem #died #fireworks #incident #action #cities