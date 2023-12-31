A man died in a fireworks incident in Haarlem just before New Year's Eve, the police said. In The Hague, a police car burned out after midnight and a 2-year-old child was injured in a balcony fire in Den Bosch. An emergency order was declared in Hedel in Gelderland due to disorder. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.

