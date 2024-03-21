For the first time since the end of January, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been bombarded with rockets again. This is a major attack, in which the difficult-to-intercept Kinzhal missiles were also used. Residents spent much of the night in bomb shelters. And Dutch F-16s will go to Ukraine in the autumn. The outgoing cabinet gives 24 fighter planes to the Ukrainian armed forces. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

#LIVE #Major #attack #Kyiv #time #weeks #residents #shelter #masse #cellars