Russia has begun its announced new offensive in eastern Ukraine. Three major divisions are trying to break through the defenses, especially in Luhansk, the well-informed American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) knows. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has to hear about this from abroad. After his trip to London and Paris, he flew on to Brussels for a speech to the European Parliament and a meeting with the 27 EU leaders. Follow all developments in our live blog below.

#LIVE #Macron #Impossible #deliver #fighter #jets #Kyiv #quickly #Zelensky #denounces #hesitant #Chancellor