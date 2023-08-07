On the eve of the Amazon Summit, the president visits the ship’s facilities this Monday (7.Aug.2023)

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), visits this Monday (7.Aug.2023) the facilities of the Navio Hospital Escola Abaré, at Ufopa (Federal University of Western Pará), in Santarém (PA). Abaré is a basic fluvial health unit administered by Ufopa that serves riverside communities on the Tapajós and Arapiuns rivers.

Later, Lula is expected to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the fiber optic cables linking Santarém to Manaus (AM). Afterwards, she will travel to Belém (PA), where she will participate in the Amazon Summit – an event that will bring together 8 presidents and representatives of countries that have part of the forest in their territories. The meeting will be held from Tuesday (8.Aug) to Wednesday (9.Aug).

Lula’s visit to the Abaré Hospital School Ship will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel Power360 on Youtube.

