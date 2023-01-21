President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) visits this Saturday (21.jan.2022) the Yanomami indigenous land of Roraima. The PT disembarked during the morning in Boa Vista, the state capital. The purpose of the trip is to accompany the work of the Ministries of Health and Indigenous Peoples in the region.

He will be accompanied by the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara.

The petista must visit indigenous children who are in a situation of malnutrition. In Publication on his Twitter profile, the Chief Executive stated that the federal government will offer support to the local population to guarantee the lives of children.

Watch:

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan.2023) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVE (full – 83 KB), Lula created a committee to address the health situation in Yanomami territory.

With the declaration of a public health emergency, the Ministry of Health created the COE-Yanomami, a public health emergency operations center. It will be coordinated by Sesai (Secretary of Indigenous Health), with technical support from SVSA (Secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance).