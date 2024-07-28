Speech at 8:30 pm will present economic, social and environmental results and address the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will hold a speech on national radio and television this Sunday (28.Jul.2024), starting at 8:30 pm, to present an assessment of the actions of its government over the last 18 months.

Lula is expected to present economic, social and environmental results from his third term. He is also expected to address the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, Brazil’s main project at the head of the G20 (group of the 20 largest economies in the world) in 2024. This is his 4th speech since taking office as President in 2023.

Watch live: