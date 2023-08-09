President participated in the Amazon Summit with signatory countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) grants an interview to journalists this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) about the Amazon Summit, at the Hangar Centro de Convenções, in Belém (PA).

The PT member met with members of the signatory countries of the TCA (Amazon Cooperation Treaty) and signed the document “United for our Forests: Joint Communiqué of the Developing Forestry Countries in Belém”.

Participating in the event were: Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia; Dina Boluarte, President of Peru; Luis Arce, President of Bolivia; Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, President of COP28. Ecuador and Suriname sent representatives. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro did not attend the event. In his place, his vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, attended the event.

