Earlier, PT was decorated with the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Order; on Saturday, travel to Sao Tome and Principe

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its Angolan namesake, João Manuel Lourenço, signed this Friday (25.Aug.2023) bilateral agreements for cooperation in several areas, such as agriculture, support for small and medium-sized companies, health and education.

Straight from the Brics summit, in South Africa, the PT member took a break in Luanda, the Angolan capital, on Thursday (24.Aug). The purpose of the trip is to resume the relationship with the African country.

