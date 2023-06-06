Petista said he would visit the fair to make Agrishow, from Ribeirão Preto (SP) jealous

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Tuesday (6.jun.2023) in the opening of the Bahia Farm Show, agricultural sector fair. The event takes place in Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in the Far West of the State, and is organized by aiba (Association of Farmers and Irrigators of Bahia).

Lula said that he would visit the fair to make the agrishow, from Ribeirão Preto (SP). On the occasion, the president called São Paulo agro businessmen to “fascists”.

Watch live:

the ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), Carlos Favaro (Agriculture) and the governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), also participate in the event.

Lula said that he accepted the invitation to the Farm Show because Fávaro would have been turned down by Agrishow. The information is not correct. The minister canceled the trip because Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would too.