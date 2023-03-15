Program will deliver 270 vehicles to help combat violence against women

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) in the launch of Pronasci (National Program for Public Security with Citizenship). The ceremony is held at the Planalto Palace.

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, also participates.

The National Public Security with Citizenship Program will deliver 270 vehicles to help combat violence against women and will implement 40 Brazilian Women’s Houses for victims of domestic violence.

