Meeting with representatives of civil society should discuss the Multi-Year Participatory Plan

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) in the Intercouncil Forum, which brings together entities representing civil society, at the Planalto Palace. The event will discuss the Participatory PPA (Pluriannual Plan).

Also participating: the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB); the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet; and the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck.

