The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) in the inauguration of the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, in Asunción. The 44-year-old economist was elected in April with 43% of valid votes and will serve a 5-year term.

Peña is from the center-right Colorado Party. The legend was created in 1887 and ruled Paraguay for more than 30 years since the country’s redemocratization in 1989.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, will also participate in the ceremony.

