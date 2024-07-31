The President of the Republic participates in a ceremony at Cuiabá International Airport this Wednesday (31.Jul)
The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will participate this Wednesday (July 31, 2024) in the ceremony to hand over works at the airports in the Mato Grosso municipalities of Cuiabá, Sinop, Rondonópolis and Alta Floresta. The event will be held at Cuiabá International Airport. The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Jr.the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaroand the governor of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), also participate.
The digital newspaper channel Poder360 broadcasts the event live.
Watch:
