The group is made up of 250 people from various business sectors, civil society and social movements

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Thursday (June 27, 2024) in the opening of the 3rd meeting of the CDESS (Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development of the Presidency of the Republic), the Council. The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 10 am, will be held at Palácio Itamaraty, in Brasília (DF).

The group is made up of 250 people from various business sectors, social movements and civil society. The meetings are held every six months, but each working group and thematic committee holds meetings throughout the months and discusses proposals to be presented to the federal government. This is what must be done today.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 am, but with the possibility of delay.

Watch live:

Also participating in the meeting: