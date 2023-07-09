The president traveled to Colombia this Saturday morning to participate in the event

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Saturday (July 8, 2023) in the closing session of the Amazon technical-scientific meeting, in Leticia, Colombia.

The petista traveled this Saturday morning to participate in the event that discusses measures for the preservation and development of the Amazon. Lula was invited by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The event is preparatory for the ACTO (Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization) summit, scheduled for August 8, in Belém.

