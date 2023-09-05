In addition to the president, the Minister of Justice and the Director General of the Federal Police also participate.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) in the closing ceremony of the PF (Federal Police) professional training courses. The event marks the end of the 61st Professional Training Course for Federal Police Agents, the 43rd Professional Training Course for Federal Police Clerks and the 40th Professional Training Course for Federal Police Delegates.

The ceremony will be held at the Board of Education of the National Police Academy, in Brasilia. Also participating are the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinoand the General Director of the Federal Police, Andrei Augusto Passos Rodrigues.

