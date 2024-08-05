The President of the Republic speaks at the closing of the event held by ApexBrasil in Santiago (Chile)
The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will participate this Monday (5.Aug.2024) in the closing ceremony of the Chile-Brazil Business Forum, in Santiago (Chile). The event is organized by ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and aims to strengthen trade relations between Brazil and Chile. The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, will also participate.
The digital newspaper channel Poder360 on YouTube will broadcast live Lula’s participation in the Chile-Brazil Business Forum. It is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, but there may be a delay.
APEXBRASIL
A ApexBrasil promotes Brazilian products and services abroad to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.
The agency carries out actions such as trade missions, business rounds and support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs. ApexBrasil is chaired by Jorge Vianaformer senator and former governor of Acre.
AUGUST 5 PROGRAM
10am-11am – official opening
- Paulo PachecoBrazilian ambassador to Chile;
- Sebastian Depolo CabreraChilean ambassador to Brazil
- Thays Marietto, president of the Chilean-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce;
- Walker Lahmannpresident for Brazil of the Brazil-Chile Business Council;
- Luiz Felipe Gazitua, president for Chile of the Brazil-Chile Business Council;
- Ricardo Albanpresident of CNI;
- Decio Limapresident of Sebrae;
- Rosario Navarropresident of Sofofa;
- Ignacio Fernandezdirector of ProChile;
- Jorge Vianapresident of ApexBrasil.
11am-12pm – Brazil-Chile economic analysis session
- Andres Perezchief economist at Itaú Chile;
- Pablo Cruz, Chief Economist from BTG Pactual Chile
- Louis Gordon,director of Productive Development, Innovation and Foreign Trade at BNDES;
- moderator – Ana Paula RepezzaBusiness Director at ApexBrasil.
1:30pm-2:30pm – Panel 1: Agro and sustainability
- opening speech – Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture of Brazil;
- Silvia Massruhapresident of Embrapa;
- Paul Hartungpresident of Ibá;
- Antonio Jorge Camardellipresident of Abiec;
- Bruno BezerraCOO of PhageLab Chile;
- Loreto Seguelpresident of the Salmon Council;
- moderator – Selma Nunes, Vice President of the Chilean Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.
2:30-3:40 p.m. | Panel 2 – New industry and technology
- opening speech – Marcio Elias Rosaexecutive secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services of Brazil;
- opening speech – Claudia Sanhueza, Undersecretary of International Economic Relations of Chile;
- Sabina Zafforaleader of Sustainability and Social Innovation at Natura;
- Jean JereissatiCEO of Ambev;
- Rodrigo Stefanini, country manager of Stefanini;
- Rafael CeconelloDirector of Regulatory and Government Affairs at Toyota;
- Jose Orlandinipresident of Sonda;
- moderator – Ruben Delgadopresident of Softex.
3:40-4:50 pm – Panel 3: Energy and strategic minerals
- opening speech – Thelexandre silveiraMinister of Mines and Energy of Brazil;
- opening speech – Aurora WilliamsChilean Minister of Mines;
- Raul Jungmannpresident of Ibram;
- Ana Cabral-GardnerCEO of Sigma Lithium;
- Milena BragaCIO of Eletra;
- Aurelio Bustilho of OliveiraCEO of Enel Americas;
- Ricardo Ramosmanager of SQM;
- Ingue Gallardo, Women in Mining;
- moderator – Juan Pablo Candiadirector of InvestChile.
5:20-6:30 pm – Panel 4: Regional integration
- opening speech – Nicolas Grau, Minister of Economy of Chile;
- Marcelo Freixopresident of Embratur;
- Francisco Gomes Netopresident of Embraer;
- Jerome CadierCEO of Latam Brazil;
- Mayra Kohlerpresident of the Chilean Association of Air Lines and Corporate Affairs Manager at Sky Airline;
- Veronica PardoUndersecretary of Tourism of Chile;
- moderator – Rodrigo Yáñezsecretary general of Sofofa.
6:30pm-7:45pm – Closing
- Jorge Vianapresident of ApexBrasil;
- Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil;
- participation of Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaPresident of Brazil, and Gabriel BoricPresident of Chile.
