The President of the Republic speaks at the closing of the event held by ApexBrasil in Santiago (Chile)

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will participate this Monday (5.Aug.2024) in the closing ceremony of the Chile-Brazil Business Forum, in Santiago (Chile). The event is organized by ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and aims to strengthen trade relations between Brazil and Chile. The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, will also participate.

The digital newspaper channel Poder360 on YouTube will broadcast live Lula’s participation in the Chile-Brazil Business Forum. It is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, but there may be a delay.

Watch:

APEXBRASIL

A ApexBrasil promotes Brazilian products and services abroad to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

The agency carries out actions such as trade missions, business rounds and support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs. ApexBrasil is chaired by Jorge Vianaformer senator and former governor of Acre.

AUGUST 5 PROGRAM

10am-11am – official opening

Paulo Pacheco Brazilian ambassador to Chile;

Sebastian Depolo Cabrera Chilean ambassador to Brazil

Thays Marietto, president of the Chilean-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce;

Walker Lahmann president for Brazil of the Brazil-Chile Business Council;

Luiz Felipe Gazitua, president for Chile of the Brazil-Chile Business Council;

Ricardo Alban president of CNI;

Decio Lima president of Sebrae;

Rosario Navarro president of Sofofa;

Ignacio Fernandez director of ProChile;

Jorge Viana president of ApexBrasil.

11am-12pm – Brazil-Chile economic analysis session

Andres Perez chief economist at Itaú Chile;

Pablo Cruz, Chief Economist from BTG Pactual Chile

Louis Gordon, director of Productive Development, Innovation and Foreign Trade at BNDES;

director of Productive Development, Innovation and Foreign Trade at BNDES; moderator – Ana Paula Repezza Business Director at ApexBrasil.

1:30pm-2:30pm – Panel 1: Agro and sustainability

opening speech – Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture of Brazil;

Silvia Massruha president of Embrapa;

Paul Hartung president of Ibá;

Antonio Jorge Camardelli president of Abiec;

Bruno Bezerra COO of PhageLab Chile;

Loreto Seguel president of the Salmon Council;

moderator – Selma Nunes, Vice President of the Chilean Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

2:30-3:40 p.m. | Panel 2 – New industry and technology

opening speech – Marcio Elias Rosa executive secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services of Brazil;

executive secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services of Brazil; opening speech – Claudia Sanhueza, Undersecretary of International Economic Relations of Chile;

Undersecretary of International Economic Relations of Chile; Sabina Zaffora leader of Sustainability and Social Innovation at Natura;

Jean Jereissati CEO of Ambev;

Rodrigo Stefanini, country manager of Stefanini;

Rafael Ceconello Director of Regulatory and Government Affairs at Toyota;

Jose Orlandini president of Sonda;

moderator – Ruben Delgado president of Softex.

3:40-4:50 pm – Panel 3: Energy and strategic minerals

opening speech – The lexandre silveira Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil;

Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil; opening speech – Aurora Williams Chilean Minister of Mines;

– Chilean Minister of Mines; Raul Jungmann president of Ibram;

Ana Cabral-Gardner CEO of Sigma Lithium;

Milena Braga CIO of Eletra;

Aurelio Bustilho of Oliveira CEO of Enel Americas;

Ricardo Ramos manager of SQM;

Ingue Gallardo, Women in Mining;

moderator – Juan Pablo Candia director of InvestChile.

5:20-6:30 pm – Panel 4: Regional integration

opening speech – Nicolas Grau, Minister of Economy of Chile;

Minister of Economy of Chile; Marcelo Freixo president of Embratur;

Francisco Gomes Neto president of Embraer;

Jerome Cadier CEO of Latam Brazil;

Mayra Kohler president of the Chilean Association of Air Lines and Corporate Affairs Manager at Sky Airline;

Veronica Pardo Undersecretary of Tourism of Chile;

moderator – Rodrigo Yáñez secretary general of Sofofa.

6:30pm-7:45pm – Closing