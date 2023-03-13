The theme of the meeting is “territorial protection, environment and sustainability”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) meets this Monday (13.Mar.2023) with indigenous leaders in Roraima during the 52nd General Assembly of Indigenous Peoples.

The event is held at Lake Caracaranã, in the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land, and discusses land protection, natural resource management and the indigenous movement’s agenda for 2023.

In the indigenous assembly, there are representatives of the Yanomami, Wai Wai, Yekuana, Wapichana, Macuxi, Sapara, Ingaricó, Taurepang and Patamona ethnic groups.

