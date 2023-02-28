The council had been deactivated in 2019 by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) in the ceremony for the reinstallation of Consea (National Council for Food and Nutritional Security). The ceremony is held at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília.

The council is responsible for public policies on food and nutrition security and the fight against hunger. It had been deactivated in 2019 by the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Elisabetta Recine will be sworn in as president of Consea. Renato Godoy, member of the Schedule 227a movement in defense of the rights of children and adolescents, will also be part of the restored council.

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, also participates in the ceremony with the PT candidate.