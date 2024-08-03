Workers’ Party event will formalize Evandro Leitão’s candidacy for mayor of Fortaleza

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) in the municipal convention of Workers’ Party to formalize the candidacy of Evandro Leitao (PT) to the city hall of Fortaleza (CE). The event will be held at the Olympic Training Center, in the capital of Ceará.

Also participating: Camilo Santana, minister of Education; and Elmano de Freitas (PT), governor from Ceara.

