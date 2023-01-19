The objective is to discuss the future of higher education in the country; the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, participates in the meeting

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Thursday (19.jan.2022) in a meeting with presidents of universities and federal institutes at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília.

The objective will be to discuss plans and the future of higher education in the country. The Minister of Education, Camilo Santanaalso participates in the meeting.

Among the agendas is the higher education budget, scholarships for scientific research and professional education in Brazil.

In addition to deans, the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes) also participates in the meeting.