President will speak at the event via video conference; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates, via videoconference, this Friday (October 20, 2023) in the ceremony held by the federal government to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the creation of Bolsa Família. It will be the first time that Lula appears speaking after the surgeries he underwent on September 29th.

The event will be held at the Ministry of Social Development. The ministers Wellington Dias (Social Development) and Marina Silva (Environment) also participate.

Watch live: