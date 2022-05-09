In Minas Gerais, the PT will pass through Belo Horizonte, Contagem and Juiz de Fora during the week

After launching the official pre-candidacy, former President Lula (PT) participates this Monday (May 9, 2022) in the event “Lula Embraces Mines”in Belo Horizonte (MG) this Monday (May 9, 2022).

The PT participates in events this week in Minas Gerais.

watch:

Lula launched the pre-candidacy on Saturday at an event in São Paulo and made a speech posing as an alternative to authoritarianism, which he associated with Jair Bolsonaro (PL), current Chief Executive. “We want to go back so that no one ever dares to challenge democracy again. And for fascism to be returned to the sewer of history, where it should never have come out.”he said.