The objective is to strengthen the national production of inputs; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) in the launch ceremony of the Health Economic-Industrial Complex program, at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília (DF). The objective is to strengthen the national production of inputs and the construction of public policies for the SUS (Unified Health System).

Also participating in the ceremony: the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

Watch live: