Lula stated on Tuesday (September 19) that applications and platforms cannot “abolish” rights

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, participate this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) in the launching ceremony of the “Lula-Biden Global Initiative for the Advancement of Labor Rights in the 21st Century Economy”, in New York, USA.

They should talk about the set of advances in labor rights. Applications, such as Uber, should be on the agenda. In his speech on Tuesday (September 19th) at the UN (United Nations), Lula said that applications and platforms cannot “abolish” rights.

