Earlier, the petista was decorated with the highest distinction of the Angolan State, the Order António Agostinho Neto

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) receives this Friday (25.Aug.2023) homage from the National Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

This is the 1st time that Lula has visited the country during his 3rd term, but it is the 3rd trip considering his previous governments. The country has 35.6 million inhabitants and its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is US$ 125.7 billion.

