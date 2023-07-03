President participates in ceremony that marks the beginning of the works of 127 km of the Oeste-Leste Railway

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates on this 2nd fair (3.July.2023) in the inauguration of railway works in Ilhéus (BA).

Also at launch Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), Governor of Bahia; Renan FilhoMinister of Transport; Rui Costa, Minister of the Civil House; It is Márcio FrançaMinister of Ports and Airports.

The ceremony marks the start of works on 127 kilometers of the Fiol (West-East Railway).

