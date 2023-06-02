The president will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Eletra’s new production line, this Friday (June 2)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Friday (June 2, 2023) in the inauguration ceremony of the electric bus production line at the Eletra factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will also be present.

Earlier, Lula attended the inauguration of the new UFABC (Federal University of ABC) block.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel. Power360 on Youtube.

